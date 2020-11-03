Lagos State to seek Insurance Compensation for Destroyed Properties

The Lagos State Government has insurance cover for its assets and properties, The Nation has learnt.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu while speaking on the massive destruction of public assets by hoodlums and arsonists following the #EndSARS protests last week, had estimated that properties destroyed were about N1 trillion.

Executive Secretary, National Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Fatai Adegbenro, affirmed that Lagos insured its assets and the state has overtime been paying insurance premiums, thus it has valid policy in place.

Chairman, Nigeria Insurers Association (NIA), Ganiyu Musa in a telephone conversation with The Nation said the damage from the protests fall under riots and civil disturbance, assuring that insurance companies have the capacity to pay all valid claims.

He however noted that claims can only be paid on insurance covers that extend to riot and civil disturbance.

A source said the state would seek compensation for the lost properties as it has begun collation of the list of properties, items and valuables of affected Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The collation, according to the source, would enable the government to receive compensation from insurance companies.

A source said the state government had diligently insured its assets as part of its risk management measures, saying operators have commenced the inspection of the affected properties so as to be able to undertake adequate assessment of the facilities.

Initial but unverified estimates of public assets destroyed in the state include 89 new buses of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) burnt down in Oyingbo and Berger parks, the multi-million naira forensic and DNA Centre, Igbosere High Court, local government secretariat buildings and hundreds of vehicles, other public buildings scattered across the state and street lights among others.

