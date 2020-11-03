Custodian Investment grows profit to N7.3b

CUSTODIAN Investment Plc grew pre-tax profit to N7.3 billion in the third quarter, sustaining its upwardly growth trend.

Key extracts of the nine-month results for the period ended September 30, 2020 showed that group’s profit before tax rose to N7.3 billion in third quarter 2020 from N7.0 billion recorded in comparable period of 2019. Profit after tax rose by 10 per cent to N6.0 billion. Shareholders’ funds rose to N47 billion in September 2020 as against N44.7 billion recorded by December 31, 2019. This implied net asset per share of N7.48 in September 2020 as against N7.43 in December 2019. The company had earlier paid gross dividend of N2.65 billion or 45 kobo per share to its shareholders.

Group Managing Director, Custodian Investment Plc, Mr. Wole Oshin, attributed the impressive result to the resilience of the group, the diversity of its product offerings, commitment of its staff and the unwavering support of its board of directors.

He commended the steadfastness of the company’s clients, agents, brokers and all other stakeholders in the insurance, pension and investment value-chain to the Custodian Group.

Custodian Investment is a leading non-bank financial institution with investments in life and non-life insurance, pension fund administration, trusteeship and property holding businesses.

