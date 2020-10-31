Free Electricity Meter Distribution begins in Kano, Kaduna, Lagos today

The free distribution of electricity meters to Nigerians will commence today (Friday) with the simultaneous inauguration of the scheme in Kano, Kaduna, Eko and Ikeja electricity distribution companies’ franchise areas.

A source in the Presidency, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday.

According to him, the free distribution of meters is in fulfilment of the promise of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to ensure mass metering in the country and in the process put an end to the menace of estimated billing in the electricity sector.

He said the free distribution would be carried out under the National Mass Metering Programme.

He listed the locations to receive meters to include Bawo Road and environs in Kano metropolis (KEDCO); Governor Road/Tudun Wada in Kaduna (Kaduna Electric); Oshodi Business Unit in Ikeja (Ikeja Electric); and Yaba and Surulere (Eko Disco).

He added that key stakeholders to monitor the inauguration of the distribution include Kaduna, Kano and Lagos state government representatives, the chairmen of Senate and House committees on Power, as well as representatives of the organised labour and Civil Society Organisations.

The Presidency official added, “The NMMP is to roll out six million meters for all connections points on grid without meters over the next 18 to 24 months, estimated to impact 30 million consumers nationwide.

“Following Mr President’s directive on mass metering, the Central Bank of Nigeria, on October 18, approved guidelines for funding the mass metering programme which entailed that all meters under the scheme will be locally sourced, creating thousands of manufacturing jobs through lead manufacturers such as MOMAS, MOJEC and others.”

When contacted the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, confirmed the development.

Akande said, “Current efforts by the Federal Government on improving power supply and mass metering is in line with some of the agreements recently reached between the Federal Government and the organised labour.

“Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had committed that Nigerians would be metered before the end of his administration and that estimated billing would be ended.”

12 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)