Stanbic IBTC University Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2020 – Apply Now

Stanbic IBTC is pleased to present to you “Stanbic IBTC University Scholarship” which is created to support dreams and aspirations of Nigerian youths as they have been doing over the years through various activities such as Youth Leadership Series (YLS), Higher Institution Football League (HIFL) and so on.

The scholarship programme is aimed at encouraging hard work and academic excellence amongst Nigerian undergraduates and it is open to students who participated in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and have just gained admission into any Nigerian state or federal university.

{Deadline Extended} Stanbic IBTC University Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2020

Application Deadline: 31 December 2020

Eligible Countries: Nigeria

Type: Undergraduate

Number of Awards: 100

Value of Award: Full Fee

Duration of Award: A total period of Four (4) years from the day of acceptance, notwithstanding the length of the degree programme. The Scholarship shall be paid at the beginning of every academic year subject to the terms and conditions contained herein.

Eligibility:

Applicants must reside in Nigeria and participated in the 2020 University Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

Applicants must have a score of 200 and above in JAMB

Applicants must have gained admission and have been properly enrolled in a Nigerian Federal or State University with relevant evidence

Application Process: Applicants may submit their applications by following these simple steps:

Go to any of our social media page on Instagram (@stanbicibtc), Twitter (@stanbicibtc), and Facebook (@stanbicibtc) and look for the post

Click on the link, fill the required details, attach requested documents and submit

Successful Applicants will be notified only via an email.

Where an applicant applies on more than one platform or submits multiple entries/applications, they shall still be entitled to only one Scholarship slot.

For more information, please contact us by e-mailing UniversityScholarship@stanbicibtc.com

Visit The Official Website For More Information

74 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)