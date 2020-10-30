Stanbic IBTC University Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2020 – Apply Now

Stanbic IBTC is pleased to present to you “Stanbic IBTC University Scholarship” which is created to support dreams and aspirations of Nigerian youths as they have been doing over the years through various activities such as Youth Leadership Series (YLS), Higher Institution Football League (HIFL) and so on.
The scholarship programme is aimed at encouraging hard work and academic excellence amongst Nigerian undergraduates and it is open to students who participated in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and have just gained admission into any Nigerian state or federal university.
{Deadline Extended} Stanbic IBTC University Scholarship For Nigerian Students 2020
Application Deadline: 31 December 2020
Eligible Countries: Nigeria
Type: Undergraduate
Number of Awards: 100
Value of Award: Full Fee
Duration of Award: A total period of Four (4) years from the day of acceptance, notwithstanding the length of the degree programme. The Scholarship shall be paid at the beginning of every academic year subject to the terms and conditions contained herein.
Eligibility:
Applicants must reside in Nigeria and participated in the 2020 University Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB)
Applicants must have a score of 200 and above in JAMB
Applicants must have gained admission and have been properly enrolled in a Nigerian Federal or State University with relevant evidence
Application Process: Applicants may submit their applications by following these simple steps:
Go to any of our social media page on Instagram (@stanbicibtc), Twitter (@stanbicibtc), and Facebook (@stanbicibtc) and look for the post
Click on the link, fill the required details, attach requested documents and submit
Successful Applicants will be notified only via an email.
Where an applicant applies on more than one platform or submits multiple entries/applications, they shall still be entitled to only one Scholarship slot.
For more information, please contact us by e-mailing UniversityScholarship@stanbicibtc.com
Visit The Official Website For More Information
