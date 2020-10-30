Power generation hits all-time peak of 5,459MW

The Transmission Company of Nigeria on Thursday announced that the nation’s power industry attained another all-time national peak electricity generation of 5,459.5 megawatts.

It said this quantum of electricity was efficiently transmitted through the nations transmission grid at a frequency of 50.26Hz by 8.15pm on October 28, 2020.

“This milestone in generation is higher than any peak ever recorded in the nation’s power industry as at date,” the General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said in a statement issued in Abuja.

She added, “The new peak surpasses the 5,420.30MW achieved on 18th of August, 2020 by 39.2MW.”

The Acting Managing Director, TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, commended all the players in the power sector value chain for the feat.

He attributed the gradual but steady improvement in the quantum of power delivery to the collaboration by the sector players.

He said the feat was also made possible by the unbridled effort by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Power in setting the right environment for seamless operations.

Abdulaziz expressed optimism that stakeholders in the sector would continue to work together towards ensuring the continued increase in the quantum of power available to consumers nationwide.

TCN, he noted, was committed to working with the generation and distribution companies to ensure suatained improvement in the sector for the benefit of the nation.

The country’s power generation had recently been moving above the 5,000MW mark, a development that had received commendations by operators and other stakeholders.

11 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)