Kanye West Gifts Kim Kardashian a Hologram of her Late Father Robert for her 40th Birthday – VIDEO

Kim Kardashian has revealed she received ‘the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime’ from her husband Kanye West in celebration of her 40th birthday

The thoughtful gift is a hologram of Kim’s late father Robert Kardashian, who tragically died from esophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59.

The reality TV star shared a video of the hologram’s message of the well-known lawyer telling her: “I am so proud of the woman that you’ve become” in the heartfelt speech.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom, and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime, ” the KUWTK star wrote as she shared a video of the hologram with her fans on Instagram.

Robert Kardashian who represented OJ Simpson during his 1995 murder trial also praised his daughter for pursuing a career in law and called Kanye West “most genius man in the whole world.”

The message said: “Happy birthday, Kimberley. Look at you, you’re 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful just like when you were a little girl.

“I watch over you and your sisters and brother and the kids everyday.”

The message stated: “I am so proud of the woman that you’ve become Kimberly and all that you’ve accomplished. All of your hard work and all of the businesses you have built are incredible. But most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy.

“It’s a long and a hard road but it’s worth it. And I am with you every step of the way.”

The message added: “The most beautiful thing I have witnessed is watching you grow your family. You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West.

“You are the most, most, most, most amazing mother to your four beautiful children and they are perfect.

“Keep doing what you are doing, Kimberly, you are a beautiful soul. Know that I’m very proud of you and I’m always with you. I have built a firewall around our family. I love you, Kimberly.”

