Cristiano Ronaldo finally tests negative for Coronavirus

Juventus striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has finally tested negative for Coronavirus after three positive tests.

Recall the Portuguese international, 35, first tested positive while on international duty with Portugal on October 13. He returned another positive result last week and was made to take another test earlier this week, which also returned positive.

On Friday, the Serie A side announced that Ronaldo has now tested negative in a statement on their official website.

“Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid-19,” the statement read.

“The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation.”

Ronaldo, who missed the club’s previous four matches including Wednesday’s Champions League match against Barcelona will now be eligible to return for Sunday’s clash against Spezia.

