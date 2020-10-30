BI Presidential Scholarships 2021 For International Students At Norwegian Business School – Apply Here

BI is pleased to offer several generous scholarship opportunities to individuals who are seeking to undergo a degree program in Norway. This scholarship opportunity is awarded to students who possess an outstanding record of superior academic achievement
Application Deadline: 1st March 2021
Offered annually? Yes
Eligible Countries: Norway and International
Type: Masters
Number of Awardees: Not specified
Value of Scholarship: Scholarships will cover full tuition fees and a stipend for living expenses for each semester, for up to two years, if the student achieves the academic progression requirements.
Duration of Scholarship: The BI Presidential Scholarships are offered for the duration of 2 years, which is the duration of the course.
Eligibility:
- Applicants with a GPA of A on the ECTS scale or equivalent top-level grade on international grade scales who apply for, and are admitted to, a Master of Science programme
- Applicants currently enrolled in BI’s Siviløkonom programme are eligible to apply in their 3rd year.
- Students currently enrolled in BI’s Sivøk programme can apply in their third year by sending the scholarship application letter to info@bi.no.
Application Process:
- Write a scholarship application letter, maximum one-page, outlining why you are deserving of this scholarship and how your academic record qualifies you for consideration.
- Upload the scholarship application letter with your complete application for admission on the online application portal.
