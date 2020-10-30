BI Presidential Scholarships 2021 For International Students At Norwegian Business School – Apply Here

BI is pleased to offer several generous scholarship opportunities to individuals who are seeking to undergo a degree program in Norway. This scholarship opportunity is awarded to students who possess an outstanding record of superior academic achievement

Application Deadline: 1st March 2021

Offered annually? Yes

Eligible Countries: Norway and International

Type: Masters

Number of Awardees: Not specified

Value of Scholarship: Scholarships will cover full tuition fees and a stipend for living expenses for each semester, for up to two years, if the student achieves the academic progression requirements.

Duration of Scholarship: The BI Presidential Scholarships are offered for the duration of 2 years, which is the duration of the course.

Eligibility:

Applicants with a GPA of A on the ECTS scale or equivalent top-level grade on international grade scales who apply for, and are admitted to, a Master of Science programme

Applicants currently enrolled in BI’s Siviløkonom programme are eligible to apply in their 3rd year.

Students currently enrolled in BI’s Sivøk programme can apply in their third year by sending the scholarship application letter to info@bi.no.

Application Process:

Write a scholarship application letter, maximum one-page, outlining why you are deserving of this scholarship and how your academic record qualifies you for consideration.

Upload the scholarship application letter with your complete application for admission on the online application portal.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

