BI Presidential Scholarships 2021 For International Students At Norwegian Business School – Apply Here

By ojootaru on October 30, 2020

BI is pleased to offer several generous scholarship opportunities to individuals who are seeking to undergo a degree program in Norway. This scholarship opportunity is awarded to students who possess an outstanding record of superior academic achievement

Application Deadline: 1st March 2021

Offered annually? Yes

Eligible Countries: Norway and International

Type: Masters

Number of Awardees: Not specified

Value of Scholarship: Scholarships will cover full tuition fees and a stipend for living expenses for each semester, for up to two years, if the student achieves the academic progression requirements.

Duration of Scholarship: The BI Presidential Scholarships are offered for the duration of 2 years, which is the duration of the course.

Eligibility: 

  • Applicants with a GPA of A on the ECTS scale or equivalent top-level grade on international grade scales who apply for, and are admitted to, a Master of Science programme
  • Applicants currently enrolled in BI’s Siviløkonom programme are eligible to apply in their 3rd year.
  • Students currently enrolled in BI’s Sivøk programme can apply in their third year by sending the scholarship application letter to info@bi.no.

Application Process: 

  • Write a scholarship application letter, maximum one-page, outlining why you are deserving of this scholarship and how your academic record qualifies you for consideration.
  • Upload the scholarship application letter with your complete application for admission on the online application portal.

 

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

