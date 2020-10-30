2021 Award of Excellence for International Students At Algoma University – Canada

Algoma University – Canada is is offering a funding opportunity to International students who are interested in undergoing a degree program at the Institution. Eligible students will receive $500 for their first year of study at Algoma University in Canada for the academic session 2020/2021.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Any

Value of Award: $500

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;

be entering their first year of study, completing their previous academic qualification with a minimum country-equivalent grade average of B (using the Algoma U grading scale).

be studying on a full-time basis (24-30 credits over two consecutive terms of study).

Application Process: Applicants are advised to take admission in any program of study at Algoma University. After getting enrolled, applicants can apply directly to the Algoma University application portal or via the OUAC 105 portal.

Visit The Official Webpage For More Information

