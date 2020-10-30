2020 FG Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Scholarship Awards To Study Overseas – Apply Here

The Honourable Minister of Education (HME), Mallam Adamu Adamu, hereby invites interested and qualified Nigerians to participate in the 2020/2021 Nomination computer Based Test (CBT) for the Federal Government of Nigeria Scholarship Awards.

Application Deadline: Friday 11th December 2020 by 11:59 PM.

Eligible Countries: Nigeria

Type: Undergraduate & Postgraduate

Eligible Field Of Study:

Undergraduate level – Engineering, Geology, Agriculture, Sciences, Mathematics, Languages, Environmental Sciences, Sports, Law, Social Sciences, Biotechnology, Architecture, Medicine (very limited), etc.; and

Postgraduate level (Masters Degree and PhD) in all fields.

Eligibility:

All applicants for undergraduate degree courses must possess a minimum qualification of Five (5) Distinctions (As & Bs) in the Senior Secondary School Certificates, WASSCE/WAEC (May/June) only in the subjects relevant to their fields of study including English Language and Mathematics. Certificates should not be more than two (2) years old (2021 & 2022) for Non-African Countries and for African countries the age of certificate is one year (2020) only. Age limit is from 17 to 20 years

All applicants for Postgraduate degree courses must hold a First Degree with 1st Class or at least 2nd Class Upper Division. The applicants who are previous recipients of Foreign Awards must have acquired at least two (2) years post qualification experience or employment practice in Nigeria. All applicants must have completed N.Y.S.C. Programme and the age limit is 35 years for Masters and 40 years for Ph.D.

Application Process: Application forms are to be completed online as follows:

Complete form online

Submit and Print a copy

Attach Photocopy of the following documents to the Printed Copy

Letter of Admission to the Institution

Current Course Registration Form

CGPA results of year 1, 2, 3, etc.

Current School’s Identity Card

Letter of Identification from your State/Local Government

Two (2) passport size photographs with your name written at the back and duly signed by you.

2020/2021 FSB COMPUTER BASED TEST VENUES AND DATES

S/N Zone State Venue 1 NORTH – WEST Sokoto

Kano Sokoto

Kano 2 NORTH – EAST Adamawa

Bauchi Yola

Bauchi 3 NORTH CENTRAL FCT

Kwara Bwari

Ilorin 4 SOUTH – WEST Oyo

Ondo Ibadan Akure 5 SOUTH – SOUTH Delta

Rivers Asaba

P/Harcourt 6 SOUTH – EAST Enugu

Imo Enugu

Owerri

GENERAL NOTICE: During the application, candidates are expected to indicate the following:

i) Candidates are advised to choose Computer Based Test Centre (CBT) very close to them ;

ii) Choice of programme preferred in order of priority (i.e. Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) and Nigerian Award;

OFFICIAL PHONE NUMBERS/E-MAIL:

i. Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA): 08077884417/09094268637

ii. Nigerian Award: 08077884418/08091155229

iii. fsb@education.gov.ng For further Technical/Apps inquires please call: 08055581004

Candidates are advised to choose a Centre very close to them

TIME: 9.00 A.M DAILY

PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS PARTICULAR APPLICATION DOES NOT ATTRACT ANY PROCESSING FEE. THEREFORE, BEWARE OF FRAUDSTERS!

Visit The Official Website For More Information Or HERE