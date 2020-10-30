2020 FG Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Scholarship Awards To Study Overseas – Apply Here

The Honourable Minister of Education (HME), Mallam Adamu Adamu, hereby invites interested and qualified Nigerians to participate in the 2020/2021 Nomination computer Based Test (CBT) for the Federal Government of Nigeria Scholarship Awards.
Eligible Countries: Nigeria
Type: Undergraduate & Postgraduate
Eligible Field Of Study:
- Undergraduate level – Engineering, Geology, Agriculture, Sciences, Mathematics, Languages, Environmental Sciences, Sports, Law, Social Sciences, Biotechnology, Architecture, Medicine (very limited), etc.; and
- Postgraduate level (Masters Degree and PhD) in all fields.
Eligibility:
- All applicants for undergraduate degree courses must possess a minimum qualification of Five (5) Distinctions (As & Bs) in the Senior Secondary School Certificates, WASSCE/WAEC (May/June) only in the subjects relevant to their fields of study including English Language and Mathematics. Certificates should not be more than two (2) years old (2021 & 2022) for Non-African Countries and for African countries the age of certificate is one year (2020) only. Age limit is from 17 to 20 years
- All applicants for Postgraduate degree courses must hold a First Degree with 1st Class or at least 2nd Class Upper Division. The applicants who are previous recipients of Foreign Awards must have acquired at least two (2) years post qualification experience or employment practice in Nigeria. All applicants must have completed N.Y.S.C. Programme and the age limit is 35 years for Masters and 40 years for Ph.D.
Application Process: Application forms are to be completed online as follows:
- Complete form online
- Submit and Print a copy
- Attach Photocopy of the following documents to the Printed Copy
- Letter of Admission to the Institution
- Current Course Registration Form
- CGPA results of year 1, 2, 3, etc.
- Current School’s Identity Card
- Letter of Identification from your State/Local Government
- Two (2) passport size photographs with your name written at the back and duly signed by you.
2020/2021 FSB COMPUTER BASED TEST VENUES AND DATES
|S/N
|Zone
|State
|Venue
|1
|NORTH – WEST
|Sokoto
Kano
|Sokoto
Kano
|2
|NORTH – EAST
|Adamawa
Bauchi
|Yola
Bauchi
|3
|NORTH CENTRAL
|FCT
Kwara
|Bwari
Ilorin
|4
|SOUTH – WEST
|Oyo
Ondo
|Ibadan
Akure
|5
|SOUTH – SOUTH
|Delta
Rivers
|Asaba
P/Harcourt
|6
|SOUTH – EAST
|Enugu
Imo
|Enugu
Owerri
GENERAL NOTICE: During the application, candidates are expected to indicate the following:
i) Candidates are advised to choose Computer Based Test Centre (CBT) very close to them ;
ii) Choice of programme preferred in order of priority (i.e. Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) and Nigerian Award;
OFFICIAL PHONE NUMBERS/E-MAIL:
i. Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA): 08077884417/09094268637
ii. Nigerian Award: 08077884418/08091155229
iii. fsb@education.gov.ng For further Technical/Apps inquires please call: 08055581004
Candidates are advised to choose a Centre very close to them
TIME: 9.00 A.M DAILY
PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS PARTICULAR APPLICATION DOES NOT ATTRACT ANY PROCESSING FEE. THEREFORE, BEWARE OF FRAUDSTERS!
Visit The Official Website For More Information Or HERE
