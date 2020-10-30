1,000 Heinrich Boll Foundation Scholarships For International Students In Germany – 2021

The Heinrich Böll Foundation grants scholarships to approximately 1,000 undergraduates, graduates, and doctoral students of all subjects and nationalities per year, who are pursuing their degree at universities, universities of applied sciences (‘Fachhochschulen’), or universities of the arts (‘Kunsthochschulen’) in Germany.

Application Deadlines:

1st March 2021

1st September 2021

Offered annually? Yes

Eligible Countries: International Students

To be taken at (country): Universities, Universities of Applied Sciences, or Universities of the Arts in Germany

Eligibility:

Applicants must need a good knowledge of German, and require you to provide proof of your proficiency.

Applicants must be enrolled at a state-recognized university or college (e.g. Fachhochschule) in Germany at the time the scholarship payments begin.

Applicants must have good academic records

Application Process:

Student scholarship:

Info Sheet A1-1 (PDF)

Application Form (in German, PDF)

Expert Reference Form (PDF)

Please use Adobe Acrobat Reader to fill in the form

Doctoral sholarship:

Info Sheet A2-1 (PDF)

Application Form (in German, PDF)

Expert Reference Form (PDF)

Please use Adobe Acrobat Reader to fill in the form

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

71 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)