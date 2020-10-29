Lagos Begins Internship Programmes for 4,000 Graduates, See Requirements, Salary

Graduates will have an opportunity to earn money after the government approved internship in the state.

In an effort to improve the unemployment level in Lagos state, unemployed graduates will be trained to undergo internship programmes.

This was made public on Thursday by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who approved Internship Programmes for 4,000 unemployed graduates.

The statement was confirmed through his Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Yetunde Arobieke.

The official said the Graduate Internship Placement Programme is designed to give candidates the opportunity to develop employability and work-ready skills.

Arobieke noted that the Internship Programme is part of the present administration’s agenda.

Beneficiaries will be paid a monthly stipend of N40,000 for the six months duration.

The statement said at the end of the internship, they would have gained valuable work experience, exposure to entrepreneurial opportunities and built up their professional skills.

Applicants must possess NYSC Certificates or letters of exemption, and must be registered residents of the State with Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, LASRRA.

Arobieke assured that the selection process will be transparent.

After taking an online test, successful candidates will be trained on employability skills for two weeks.