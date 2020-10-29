Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive for Coronavirus in KUWTK Sneak Peek

Khloe Kardashian had coronavirus earlier this year. This news is confirmed in the clip from Thursday, Oct. 29’s all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The new footage starts off with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner expressing concern for the Good American mogul.

“We’re just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not,” Kim shares in a confessional. “I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick. And that really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

An equally nervous Kris goes on to reveal that she’s “jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take [her] call.”

She continues, “Trying to find somebody that could help her.” Unfortunately, as Kim expresses to the KUWTK camera, all the family can do is wait for Khloe’s test results.

In self-recorded footage, Khloe confirms that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Just found out that I do have corona,” True Thompson’s mom says. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

Detailing her symptoms, Khloe reveals she suffered from vomiting, shaking and hot and cold flashes. To make matters worse, coronavirus also brought on terrible headaches.

