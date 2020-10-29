ENDSARS: Desmond Elliot Condemns Social Media, Blasts Celebrities, Influencers

A Lagos House Of Assembly Member, Hon. Desmond Elliot speaks on the recent EndSARS protests and Lekki Killingw. Speaking in Lagos House of Assembly, the lawmaker said:“Mr Speaker, we need to address certain things, the Nigerian youth, social media, social influencers, all of these are making the narratives that we are seeing today, except we are joking with ourselves. ”

“Social Media, yes, though good, has its negative impact, let me first thank you for condemning the wanton killings and the carniage that happened at Lekki. When I Went through the comments I could not believe it Mr Speaker, the curses, the abuses from children, and I ask myself, is this Nigeria? What is going on? Children cursing? People having the effrontery to enter the Oba’s Palace, hold the staff of office, culture is gone.”

“Mr Speaker, in the next 5 years, there will be no Nigeria. If we don’t start now, the youth is not only those who did the peaceful protest, those who have looted, who have destroyed lives, they are youths as well. Mr Speaker pregnant women, went into malls, picked things and went away. When shall we change this narrative? I put it to all the celebrities out there, all the motivational speakers, this is the only country we have. When things happen, what is our common saying? ‘We die here’. Please celebrities, please social media influencers, stop the hatred already,

