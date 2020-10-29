Cayman Islands Open to Remote Workers, but Only if you Earn over $100,000

Remote workers who need a change in scenery could well bag a bucket-list-worthy alternative to a home office. That’s because the Cayman Islands have just launched a new scheme for “professionals and digital nomads”, allowing them to stay for up to two years.

Just picture it; morning strolls on the beach, lunchtime swims in those crystalline waters, and heaps of sunny weather.

The new Global Citizen Concierge Program is open for applications, and allows remote workers to come and live on the island for up to two years.

It all sounds quite dreamy – but the salary requirements will quickly bring you back down to reality.

That’s because the scheme requires you to show that you’re earning at least $100,000 if you’re a single household.

Bringing a spouse/partner along for the adventure? You’ll need to prove you’re making at least $150,000.

Oh, and those costs go up if you’re looking to bring your kids along too.

Still, if you are intrigued then you can find out more on the Visit Cayman Islands website.

Successful applicants will be granted a stay of up to 24 months, not to mention there will be a dedicated concierge to help them find accommodation to help them settle into life in the Cayman Islands.

Fees to take part in the programme start from $1,469 a year, and there will be some additional requirements such as proof of employment and medical insurance.

The Cayman Islands aren’t the only dreamy Caribbean hotspots offering a programme of this nature – and some have significantly lower salary requirements if you do want to go.

Islands including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, and Barbados have all launched schemes for remote workers.

Of course if you don’t want to commit to a long-term stay, a holiday could do just the trick – and there are Caribbean islands you can visit without needing to quarantine on either side.

67 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)