Bishop David Oyedepo Storms Tope Alabi’s Home For Her 50th Birthday – Video

Popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi, has expressed how awestruck she was after the General Overseer of Living Faith Ministries aka Winners Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo, stormed her Iju home in Lagos for her 50th birthday celebration. Alabi took to her Instagram page to share how she felt when she was informed of Oyedepo‘s interest to attend her birthday party.

In a video attached to her Instagram post, Alabi was seen kneeling with her husband, Soji Alabi and children while Oyedepo prayed for the family with other attendees who were standing joining to say “Amen”.

Alabi, narrating how she felt about Oyedepo‘s visit, wrote:

“Daddy, You gave me your word that you would come to my birthday and I thought I was dreaming. Despite your busy schedule sir, you chose to step into my house; you chose to spend hours with us; you chose to take pictures with many of us and I couldn’t believe when I saw you in my home.

“I feel so overwhelmed even now and I know I will keep feeling as such for many years to come. I do not take your presence for granted and I know new testimonies have begun in my home.

“Your presence is a fulfillment of prophecy that this year is indeed our year of BREAKING LIMITS. I broke more than a billion limits by sitting side by side with you my Daddy in our home on my 50th birthday.

“I appreciate you my father, my Prophet and my Teacher. Your presence yesterday will forever mean so much to me and my family. I can’t stop saying AMEN to these prayers. Thank you Daddy.”

watch the video below

