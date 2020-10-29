Adele SHUTS DOWN Skepta Romance Rumours as She Tells Fans She is Single

It was recently reported that things were ‘heating up’ between Adele and her ‘love interest’ Skepta, one year after the musicians were first linked.

But, Adele, 32, shut down the rumours she was dating the rapper as she told fans she’s a ‘(single) cat lady,’ in an Instagram caption, which she shared today.

Alongside a photograph of herself on Saturday Night Live, the Hello songstress first praised all those involved in her successful hosting gig, before ensuring she not-so-subtly confirmed her relationship status.

Adele wrote: ‘Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne thank you for believing in me!

‘Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show!

‘I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween!

‘I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year.

