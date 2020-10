See Ritual Rites Held To Welcome Oba Of Lagos And His Staff Of Office

Please watch video of Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of office to the palace in Lagos.

The Oba of Lagos was forced out of his palace after a mob attacked the palace on Wednesday, October 21 and carted away his staff of office.

The staff of office has been found and he is said to return to the palace tomorrow October 28.

