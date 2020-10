Recovery Of Oba Staff of Office Is Fake’ – Royal Prince Calls Out Oba Of Lagos – Watch Video

The Returned Oba of Lagos’s Staff of officr is fake – Royal Prince to Oba of Lagos.

There is trouble in the Palace!!

The Royal Prince to Oba of Lagos calls out Oba of Lagos and his Chiefs for replicating the staff and lying to people, that hoodlums returned the original one stolen during the invasion of thugs in the palace last week.

Watch the video below



