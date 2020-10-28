NSCDC Dismisses Officer who Partook in the Looting of COVID19 Palliatives in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have dismissed one of its officers, Corps Assistant Illiya Ibrahim of the Gwagwalada Division Abuja, for partaking in the looting of Covid-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

On Monday, a mob stormed the warehouse and carted away the palliatives. A video that made the rounds on social media, showed the officer grabbing his own palliative.

In a statement released on Tuesday night October 27, Ekunola Gbenga who is the Media Assistant to the Commandant General NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, said Ibrahim was dismissed for joining the hoodlums in looting Covid-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

”The recommendation was given after the officer was charged under the public service rule which is related to unbecoming conduct of officers.

“This disciplinary measure was taken after series of investigations and deliberations by the junior disciplinary committee and recommendations were made to the management,” Ekunola said.

The CG appreciates officers and men of the Corps including members of the public for providing useful information that has continue to assist the Corps in identifying unfit individuals within the ranks for appropriate action. He tasked the personnel to remain committed, resolute and firm in the discharge of their duties” the statement read

12 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)