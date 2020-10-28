 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Madonna, 62, Gets a Kiss from her 26-year-old Boyfriend During Steamy Photoshoot

By ojootaru on October 28, 2020

Queen of Pop music, Madonna, 62, and her 26-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 26 teamed up for steamy photoshoot.

In one of the photos shared to her Instagram page, the singer was seen pushed up against a fence while being kissed by her younger lover. She wrote in her caption: “Love what you do and do what you love.”

Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams have been working together since at least 2015, when he performed as a dancer during the singer’s Rebel Heart tour.

The pair confirmed their relationship in December 2019 when they were pictured getting cozy on a hotel balcony in Miami.

