Five Top-grossing Google Play Games Hit $316 Million in Revenue in September

The mobile gaming industry continued its remarkable growth in 2020, bringing new records in both the number of downloads and the revenue of the leading gaming apps.

According to data presented by SafeBettingSites.com, five top-grossing Google Play games hit $316 million in revenue in September. With $113.9 million profit among Android users, Lineage M represents the leading mobile game in the Google Play store last month.

Mobile Games Top the List of Highest-grossing Android Apps

Coin Master ranked as the second top-grossing Google Play game in September, revealed the Statista and Airnow data. Thanks to in-app purchases and microtransactions, the popular Moon Active’s game generated $70.9 million in revenue last month.

With $46.5 million profit from Android users, Pokémon GO ranked as the third mobile game on this list. The Sensor Tower data also showed the most recent addition to the game series, Pokémon Masters, released in August 2019, generated $75 million in its first year.

Garena Free Fire: 3volution represents the fourth top-grossing Google Play game in September. The ultimate survival shooter game hit 13.7 million downloads and $43.3 million in revenue last month. Candy Crush Saga rounds the top five list with $41.9 million in revenue, respectively.

Statistics show that all of the highest-grossing Google Play apps in September were mobile games.

Moon Active, Niantic, and Playrix the Highest-earning Gaming App Publishers in Google Play Store

The Airnow data also revealed that Moon Active tops the list of the highest-earning gaming app publishers in Google Play Store. The Israeli mobile game startup hit $99.4 million in revenue in August.

Statistics show Niantic represents the second-leading gaming app publisher among Android users. The San Francisco based creator of the location-based mobile megahit Pokémon GO reported $96.4 million in revenue the same month.

Russian free-to-play mobile games developer Playrix ranked third with $82.7 million profit in August. King, Garena International and Supercell follow with $54.9 million, $41.7 million, and $41.2 million, respectively.

Analyzed by the number of downloads, Voodoo was the leading publisher in August, with its games downloaded approximately 138.87 million times to Android devices globally. Lion Studios ranked second with 64.1 million downloads in Google Play Store. SayGames, Outfit7 Limited, and Crazy Labs followed, with 63 million, 48.5 million, and 45.2 million, respectively.

