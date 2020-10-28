Firm to invest $54m in healthy cars

Geely Automotive has earmarked $54m of funding towards the development of ‘healthy, intelligent vehicles’, as a furthering of the fight against COVID-19.

The exclusive partner of Geely Auto in Nigeria, Mikano, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the company, the development of a ‘healthier car’ differed from specialised medical vehicles as Geely’s products were made for ordinary consumers.

It noted that the cars had comprehensive virus protection that could isolate harmful substances in the air and effectively purify cabin air for occupants.

Mikano revealed that Geely Auto would develop and research new environmentally sustainable materials with anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties that could be used within air-conditioner systems and on frequently touched surfaces such as buttons and handles.

“Geely Auto will make full use of its global Research and Development system and resources as well as cooperate with professional medical and scientific research institutions to set up special project teams to work on the new research,” the statement said.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Geely Auto Group, An Conghui, stated that auto companies should commit to developing products that helped protect the health of drivers and passengers.

“As the most common mode of transportation, consumers spend a considerable amount of time in their cars, akin to a second home. Only by making healthier products can we meet consumer demand for better quality of life,” he said.

According to Mikano, the move not only added a new dimension to Geely’s understanding of passenger safety, but also represented a new development direction for automobiles and safety technologies.

