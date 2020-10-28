American Boxer, Ryan Garcia Caught on Video Cheating His Pregnant Fiancee with Tiktok Star, after Telling Her he was Busy ‘Training’

American boxing champion, Ryan Garcia is making headlines for the wrong reasons after he was caught cheating on his pregnant fiancee with Tiktok star, Malú Trevejo. Over the weekend, the 22-year-old WBC Silver lightweight titleholder was filmed making out with the 18-year-old social media influencer outside N10restaurant in Los Angeles.

After the video went viral, Garcia’s pregnant fiancée Drea Celina took to Instagram to blast him.

Celina, who is 7-months said the boxer told her he was training for a fight while he was actually out cheating on her with Trevejo.

‘He tells me he’s training hard for this fight. But IG shows me this. 7 weeks left till I give birth and this piece of s**t stay being disgusting,’ she wrote. ‘While he barely even sees Rylie his daughter with @catherinegamez. @Kingryang is a HORRIBLE PERSON.’

Rylie is the boxer’s daughter with his ex-girlfriend, Catherine Gamez.

Tiktok star, Malú later also responded with a video, where she said she didn’t know that he was engaged or expecting a child.

‘I met up with him because he was a very nice guy, he was very sweet,’ she said. ‘Yeah, he told me he had a kid, but he never told me that he was engaged and he never told me that he had another baby coming. But he’s a really nice dude and I didn’t know that.

‘Let’s just not get into that. I just woke up and I’m seeing all this s**t. I did not know he was engaged and I texted him and asked him why didn’t he tell me and he said because they’re on and off.’

Watch the video below.

