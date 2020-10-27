So Sad : Young Lady Dies At A COVID-19 Palliative Warehouse In Gwagwalada, Abuja – VIDEO

The looting of warehouses for the storage of COVID-19 palliative items spread to the Federal Capital Territory,Abuja,Nigeria.

Stampede at a covid-19 palliative warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja has allegedly lead to the death of an unidentified young woman.

The eyewitness stated, “She was suffocated after falling down in the crowd as people were matching her”

