 Press "Enter" to skip to content

So Sad : Young Lady Dies At A COVID-19 Palliative Warehouse In Gwagwalada, Abuja – VIDEO

By ojootaru on October 27, 2020

The looting of warehouses for the storage of COVID-19 palliative items spread to the Federal Capital Territory,Abuja,Nigeria.

Stampede at a covid-19 palliative warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja has allegedly lead to the death of an unidentified young woman.

The eyewitness stated, “She was suffocated after falling down in the crowd as people were matching her”

Watch the video below;

69 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
(Visited 25 times, 30 visits today)

Read Related Posts:

Published in News

ojootaru
ojootaru

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *