SHOCKING!! “This Can Never Be Timaya” – Reactions As Timaya Shares His New Look

Reactions As Timaya Shares His New Look

Popular Nigerian singer/songwriter, Timaya has taken to social media to express his excitement over his progress in his weight loss journey.

The award-winning music artiste, disclosed via his Instagram account with his 2million followers, that he has lost a whooping 20kg.

According to him, he was weighing 95kg before but his present weight is 75kg.

Papi Chulo, has evidently lost a lot of weight since he embarked on his weight loss journey, from his recent photos.

The excited singer captioned the photo,

“Was weighing 95. Now I’m weighing 75, glory be to GOD”

His weight reduction has stirred mixed reactions in his fans. Some social media users commended his new, while others expressed concern about this health.

obianuju_stella wrote,

“You don’t look ok to me.”

_giftyyy wrote,

“Been worried about your weight for a bit. I hope you are okay though.”

stephyula wrote,

“Pls share what you did with us oo…I’m interested”

dave.mike.169 wrote,

“am weighing 98, pls how did u go down n how long did it take.”

