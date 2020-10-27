Oba Of Lagos Recovers His Staff Of Office As Culprit Allegedly Died Mysteriously

The stolen staff of office of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akilu, reportedly carted away by suspected hoodlums who had invaded the palace has been recovered.

The staff of the office was taken away by one of the hoodlums as they destroyed the Iga Idungaran Palace of the monarch, and made away with valuable assets including household items and cash.

We had earlier reported that the hoodlum had taken with them the staff which is the symbol of authority of the Lagos monarch. The staff was paraded in the street as seen on viral videos.

It was claimed that the Ogboni cult had retrieved the staff of office and the young man who took it away died mysteriously, a fact which cannot independently verify.

