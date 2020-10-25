Wizkid speaks on becoming the face of PUMA… says it’s a natural feeling

Wizkid has described it as a honour to be made the ambassador of the new JD x Puma Suede Classics campaign.

International Sportswear brand Puma unveiled Wizkid on Friday as the face of the campaign.

PUMA sportstyle marketing director spoke on Wizkid’s choice: “A truly innovative and exciting artist in the music scene,Wizkid embodies the passion and hustle we look for in someone to represent Puma and we look forward to working with him for the AW20 season.”

Wizkid responded: “Puma is a brand I’ve loved and respected growing up, and so the decision to become an Ambassador felt completely natural. The Puma Suede is a classic shoe that can be worn by anyone at any age and I think my fans will really connect with that”.

