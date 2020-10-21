Texas woman dies from Covid-19 while on flight from Arizona

A Texas woman died from Covid-19 while on a flight from Arizona, officials announced this week. The unidentified Garland woman in her 30s began to have difficulty breathing while on the tarmac awaiting takeoff on July 25, news station WFAA reported.

The woman, who had underlying health issues, was administered oxygen but ultimately died on the jetway, the outlet reported.

It’s unclear what airport she was taking off from or what airline she was flying back to Texas.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has confirmed her death.

