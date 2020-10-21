Taraji P. Henson confirms split from fiancé Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson has ended her engagement with fiancé Kelvin Hayden.

The “What Men Want” star, 50, confirmed during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” on Monday that she and Hayden, 37, split.

“I’m dedicated to the black man, y’all. I just turned 50 and I mean, I hadn’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out,” she said. “I tried. I was, like, therapy. Let’s do the therapy thing, but if you’re both not on the same page with that then you feel like, you’re taking it on yourself, and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

Henson said the pair realized that they were not responsible for each other’s happiness and needed to “first make ourselves happy to make each other happy.”

“All of my relationships started looking the same,” she added. “Two broken people trying to pick up the pieces.”

