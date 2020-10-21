Nicki Minaj finally confirms baby’s gender two weeks after giving birth

Nicki Minaj has finally confirmed her child’s gender – revealing she has welcomed a baby boy.

The Super Bass rapper, 37, took to her Instagram account on Thursday evening to thank her famous friends for the presents and cards they’ve sent her in the two weeks since she’s given birth, and revealed she’d had a son with her husband Kenneth Petty in the post.

She said she was “madly in love” with her son, who she called her “favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world”.

In her post she didn’t reveal her son’s name or share any pictures of him.

Pictures of cards from Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, model Winnie Harlow and singer Karol G all featured in her post.

Nikki captioned the post: “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time.

“It meant the world to me.

“I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love.

“My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

It’s reported that Nicki gave birth to her son September 30.

