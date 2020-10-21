Footage Of of Nigerian Soldiers Shooting At EndSARS Protesters In Lekki Emerges – VIDEO

watch video Footage of the deadly attack carried out on #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos Nigeria by Security agents on Tuesday evening has emerged.

We earlier reported that security operatives opened fire on peaceful #EndSARS protesters leading to the death of over 9 people. The incident which has generated heavy outrage has been widely condemned.

The protests against police brutality and bad governance have been ongoing for over a week in several states across the country. Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari is currently facing severe criticisms over how he has been handling the matter.

His administration has been accused of using thugs to quell the protesters. On Monday, Thugs attacked protesters in Abuja, Lagos and Edo states leading to the loss of several lives and property.

