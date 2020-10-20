EndSARS : American Embassy Shuts Down Operations In Nigeria

THE United States Of America Government, yesterday said it is shutting down it’s embassy in Lagos State for two days owing to the ongoing nationwide protest in the Nigeria. It also warned its citizens in Nigeria to be wary of the protest in the country by being vigilante and avoid areas affected by the ongoing protests.

Though the U.S Mission Nigeria in the statement posted on its twitter handle, @USinNigeria failed shed light on its position on the protest, it stated that it will be shutting down the US Consulate in Lagos for two days starting from Tuesday.

The statement reads: “Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos.

“Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges.

“Some police stations have been targeted. Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. on October 20. Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.

“We continue to urge all U.S. citizens to avoid areas around protests and demonstrations and to check local media for updates and traffic advisories. Continue to be vigilant and avoid areas affected by the protests.”

