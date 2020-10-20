Actress Lilian Afegbai’s Mum Admits to Shooting Student – VIDEO

Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai’s mum, Carol Afegbai, a police officer has finally broken silence on the shooting saga that led to the death of a UNIBEN student in 2013.

Speaking to some unknown investigators, Carol Afegbai admitted that shooting the young man and revealed that she shot the student reportedly identified as Momodu after he tried to attack her and her colleague in the night.

According to the retired CSP, he shot Momodu in the leg after he made an attack attempt o her at a check point and eventually he died after profuse bleeding.

Following the confession, the actress has fled social media by deactivating her Instagram account after people accused her of lying to clear her mother’s name.

