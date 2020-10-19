Reekado Banks unfollows Wizkid on Instagram after insult

After Wizkid blasted Reekado Banks, the singer has now unfollowed him on Instagram in a form of protest.

Recall Wizkid had blasted his colleague for announcing a release of their collabo in the midst of the #ENDSARS protests.

Reekado had tweeted about the song and tagged wizkid before the singer asked him to delete it and called him a fool.

“Delete this dude ! Can’t believe you’re even doing this at a time like this. Old song ! #endsars fool!”, wizkid replied to being tag on the post.

In another tweet he called him a “clout animal”.

