Reekado Banks unfollows Wizkid on Instagram after insult

After Wizkid blasted Reekado Banks, the singer has now unfollowed him on Instagram in a form of protest.

Recall Wizkid had blasted his colleague for announcing a release of their collabo in the midst of the #ENDSARS protests.

Reekado had tweeted about the song and tagged wizkid before the singer asked him to delete it and called him a fool.

“Delete this dude ! Can’t believe you’re even doing this at a time like this. Old song ! #endsars fool!”, wizkid replied to being tag on the post.
In another tweet he called him a “clout animal”.

72 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
(Visited 7 times, 2 visits today)

Read Related Posts:

Leave a comment

Get Latest NaijaBizCom News Alert! Enter your Email Below.:

Delivered by FeedBurner