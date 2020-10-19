How I Made Puff-Puff For #EndSARS Protesters – Pastor Adeboye’s Wife – VIDEO

The wife of Pastor Adeboye of the GO of Rccg foluke adeboye offers snacks to EndSars protesters.

This morning I woke up early to do something to contribute my own quota to the clamor for reforms across all sectors in Nigeria.

I realized that Interdenominational sunday services were going to be held at the major protest venues in Lagos and if I cant be there in person I can send something, so I decided to make puff puff for everyone at the venues this morning. I pray that the Nigeria we all wish for, for ourselves and the generation unborn will be achieved by the special grace of our lord Jesus Christ. Amen.

