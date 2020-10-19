Edo State Jailbreak: Prisoners Speak After They Were Set Free – Videos

Video report reaching us shows how Edo state youths mobilized themself, during the early hours of today, went to the state Prison yard situated along Sapele road in Benin City, Nigeria broke the wall and set hundreds of prisoners free…

Many have spoken on the ill act of the state police… One during an interview cried as to being in the prison ever since 2016, but was not sentenced during a court hearing… He said they kept him in the cell, but no one came for him then they transferred him to the prison yard for over 4years now ….

This is total Injustice….

I do not support breaking the wall of a prison yard and letting inmates free, but I in no way keep shut over this issue of keeping a citizen in custody not even for days but over 4 years without a fair court hearing…. No state lawyer was given to him, they just locked him up like an animal….

Nigerians must wake up…

#ENDSARS

#IGPMUSTRESIGN

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

69 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)