Another Jailbreak In Edo : 2000 Prisoners Released From Oko Prison By Hoodlums – VIDEO
Report reaching at Naijabizcom.com has it that about 2000 inmates reportedly released as hoodlums stage yet another jailbreak at Oko correctional facility in Edo state.
Nine persons were reportedly killed during this jailbreak.
This comes hours after hoodlums stormed the correctional facility located along the Sapele Road in Benin City where over 100 inmates were set free.
