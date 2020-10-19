Adeboye’s Son Led EndSARS Service Outside Lagos Government House – Video

Leke Adeboye, one of the sons of Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redemeed Christian Church of God (RCCG), led a service for #EndSARS protesters in Lagos on Sunday.

The service which held at the protest ground in front of government house, Lagos, had Christian faithful in attendance.

The protesters have been on the streets for over a week, demanding an end to police brutality.

