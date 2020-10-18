David Oyedepo: “Nigerian Youths Have The Right!”, Endorses EndSARS Protests

The General Overseer of Living Faith Ministries, David Oyedepo has endorsed the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the country.

Oyedepo, during a sermon on Sunday morning stated that the Nigerian Youths have the right to express their displeasure on the current state of affairs in the country. He added that he had been silent on the issue so far because he warned Nigerians in 2015.

“Every Man has a right, legitimately so, to express their displeasure and pains” he said.

“I kept quiet for a while because in 2015 i warned this nation, vehemently, consistently, because i saw the dangers ahead and you can tell. The most gruesome season in the history of the nation is the last 5 years where lives have no value, wanton killings here and there.”

“Now they have faced the youths and because they don’t know who is next, they have the right to say ‘enough is enough’. Any system that has no value for human lives is irrelevant. If they were killed when they were youths, would they be where they are today?”

