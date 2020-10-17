USAID to empower women innovators with $2m

THE United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in collaboration with Digital Frontiers, is empowering women innovators with $ 2 million.

Digital Frontiers is awarding four grants of almost $500,000 each. To this end, both organisations have invited applicants to respond to the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative WomenConnect Challenge (W-GDP WCC) Round Three.

The W-GDP WomenConnect Challenge is open to registered U.S. or non-U.S. organisations.

Countries excluded from eligibility include Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, and Syria.

Applicants must use W-GDP WomenConnect Challenge funds to implement a solution in a country with USAID presence.

W-GDP seeks to reach 50 million women in the developing world by 2025 by focusing on three pillars – women prospering in the workforce, women succeeding as entrepreneurs and women enabled in the economy.

Applicants will be required to include a private sector partner commitment letter in their application. The purpose of this requirement is to ensure long-term sustainability and to facilitate partnerships between the private sector and organisations hoping to bridge the gender digital divide at the grassroots level.

