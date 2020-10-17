UBA links innovation to customer satisfaction

UNITED Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has said the transformation of its processes is to ensure that customers’ expectations are not only met but surpassed while enjoying seamless and world-class banking services.

The Tier-1 lender has been streamlining and automating its processes, upgrading technology, training, and rewarding staff excellence towards ensuring that customers enjoy the very best of services.

UBA’s Head of Operations, Alex Alozie, who explained this during a virtual media parley in Lagos, to mark the Customer Service Week, said the bank has intensified its focus on putting the customer first while still reaffirming its leadership position.

Alozie said in line with the theme, the ‘Dream Team’, which embodies UBA’s core goals, the bank has recorded considerable milestones in its journey.

UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Customer Experience, Michelle Nwoga, pointed out that the bank is focused on being more intentional in the quality of service delivery to customers.

She added that strategic initiatives have been implemented to deliver a differentiated experience to customers across all service touch-points.

69 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)