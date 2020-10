A Policeman who reportedly saved a woman from being attacked by a mob at the end sars protest in Abuja,Nigeria is being celebrated by the crowd who carried him shoulder high.

The woman was said to have insulted End Sars protesters. The crowd kept chanting..You do well! You do well!

WATCH THE VIDEO



