Polaris Bank marks Customer Service Week

POLARIS Bank has held the Customer Service Week by celebrating its customers and staff members for their patronage and commitment to service excellence.

The week-long event, with the theme “Dream team,” was across the bank’s branches in Nigeria.

It highlighted the importance of customer service, staff members and the customers whose loyalty and patronage are the basis for its success.

Polaris Bank’s Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Innocent Ike expressed appreciation to customers for their patronage.

He said: “As customer preferences evolve in this digital era, we will continue to explore innovative ways to serve and delight them to the best of our abilities.”

He commended the bank’staff members across the country for their dedication to duty, noting: “The staff’s commitment to service delivery even in the face of difficult times such as COVID-19, is commendable.”

The highpoint of the celebration was the customer reward initiative, which promised gifts and prizes to the bank’s customers. New 1000 customers who joined the bank’s digital and virtual channels, were rewarded with airtime once they activated their profile on its digital platforms.

Also, inactive USSD users who use the bank’s USSD code *833*amount# to buy airtime would get 100 per cent bonus during this time.

Five hundred customers were rewarded while 50 randomly selected on social media received airtime vouchers.

The staff members were not left out of this experience as they got rewards for quality service.

The week also included customer appreciation and engagement during which staff members – both junior and senior officers of the bank – were required to appreciate customers for their continuous patronage.

Polaris Bank is a customer-centric bank positioned to delivering industry-defining products, services and platforms across the key market segments.

