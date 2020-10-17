Photos Of Regina Daniels And Her Mother Slaying In Army Uniforms

Popular Nigerian actress and wife of Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels and her mother, Rita Daniels are big names in the movie industry. They have both starred in several movies to entertain their fans.

The mother and daughter have a great sense of fashion and they stun fans with lovely photos on their Instagram. We have gathered some photos where Regina Daniels and her mother slayed in Army Uniforms.

Despite Rita Daniels being one of the ambassadors of the Nigerian Army, some of the army outfits were worn for a movie shoot.

See photos below;

