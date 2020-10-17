FG partners Samsung on welding skills

Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria (SHIN) is collaborating with the Federal Government and Nigerian Institute of Welding (NIW) to train Nigerians in the acquisition of welding skills to enhance the global competitiveness of Nigerians. The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has approved SHIN’s proposal to host the first-ever National Welding contest to be sponsored by the Ministry.

According to a statement by SHIN, the global shipbuilding giant had proposed a plan to host Nigeria’s first National Welding Contest during its recent meeting with the Minister of Science and Technology.

The statement noted the Minister has officially approved the proposal that will put Nigeria on the global list of countries under Worldskills Welding Olympic. “SHIN will not only host Nigeria’s first National Welding Contest but also offer job opportunities to winner/talented participants to secure the workforce for its next project. From the contest, the winner will be trained to participate in the 2021 Worldskills Olympic, proudly representing Nigeria to compete with other participants from other countries. “The first-ever National Welding Competition will be hosted for two days by SHIN, SHI-MCI, and the NIW (Nigerian Institute of Welding) in the first quarter of 2021,” the statement explained. About 60 participants – 37 selected participants, 13 judges/staff, 10 officials- will be fairly considered and selected from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Also expected to attend are representatives of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology; Ministry of Labour and Employment; Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB); Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria The statement further disclosed the contestants, who will be between 17 and 21, will be tested in Groove Welding; Fillet Welding, and Groove Welding- Pipe.

READ ALSO: ITF chief: skills answer to endless wait for white-collar jobs

1st Prize Winner goes home with N1,000,000, Certificate/Medal and Samsung smartphone (N360,000N); 2nd Prize Winner: N500,000, Certificate/Medal and Samsung Smart Watch; 3rd Prize Winner: N300,000, Certificate/Medal and Samsung Smart Watch; 4th Prize Winner: N200,000, Certificate/Medal and two Auto-protected Welding Helmet; 5th Prize Winner: N100,000, Certificate/Medal and two Auto-protected Welding Helmet. Five winners will be qualified to compete to be selected as participants in the 2021 Worldskills Olympic, where one contestant will emerge successfully. They will also receive interview opportunities to work for SHI-MCI. All participants selected to participate in the National Welding Contest will be paid a transportation fee of N20, 000; meal and accommodation as well as souvenirs.

All participants selected to participate for National Welding Contest will be paid transportation fee of N20,000; meal and accommodation, as well as souvenirs

Interested applicant should download the form at niw.ng and make a submission either online (niw.ng/nwc-2019/2020) or by email (nwc2019@niw.ng). Hard copy submission may also be submitted to NIW secretariat (KM 26 Benin- Sapele Road, Obayantor, Edo State) or Abuja Liaison office (3b David Mark Street, Darumi, Gudu District, Abuja). Application date is from 12th October to 6th November.

Further inquiries can be made by contacting the office number at 08033084842,

08119999908, 08036088492

The statement also revealed that SHIN will be the main sponsor of pre-selection contest and National Welding Contest, and NIW will sponsor resources for the competition.

In line with its CSR initiatives and also to address the shortage of skills, which has impacted negatively on Nigeria’s GDP growth, SHIN had established a world-class Welding Qualification Centre in Lagos.

This Centre has trained 530 young Nigerians and they have received international certifications to qualify for many job opportunities.

Since 2015, Samsung has worked with Vision Care, an organisation under the World Health Organisation (WHO), in the yearly Eye Camp, to give free cataract surgeries to hundreds of Nigerians, who cannot afford the treatment.

SHIN had also donated electrical equipment, clothing and other relief materials to the victims of bandits and Boko Haram insurgents’attacks in Jos, Plateau State.

8 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)