Endsars: Anonymous Hacks CBN Website

The website of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been hacked by ‘Anonymous’, an online group known for attacking government establishments.

Anonymous, which is widely known for its various cyberattacks against several government institutions, is believed to have taken the move in solidarity with the #EndSARS protesters.

The website of Nigeria’s apex bank on Friday night displayed the message, “500 – Internal server error. There is a problem with the resource you are looking for, and it cannot be displayed.”

Earlier, Anonymous had hacked the Twitter accounts of several government agencies including the National Broadcasting Commission, which has in recent times been criticised for its highhandedness and stiff media regulations through its Broadcast Code which increased the fine for hate speech to N5 million.

The #EndSARS protests have been taking place across major cities in the country with youths demanding an end to police brutality and killings.

Major highways across the country have been blocked, thereby grounding economic activities.

