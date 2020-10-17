Don’t Put These 5 Things On Your Face – See The Side Effects

A smooth and spotless face and skin is what almost everyone longs for, but unfortunately, due to some routines, genes and other factors, not everyone has that ideal skin. Don’t make because of your friends applied some stuffs on face which made look beautiful, then you apply yours. Out face is a very sensitive party of the body. Do you know that we are not meant to rub our normal body cream on our face. We face creams that are only meant to be rubbed on the face. This is because the face very soft and body creams can damage the cells in the face of humans.

Before you use any thing on your face be sure that you have read the manual to note the side effect and the type of skin that get irritated when applied on. And if your skin don’t accept a particular product, discontinue it immediately.

This is why you should treat your face with absolute care and gentility.

In this article, we will disclose five things you should NEVER put on your face and why. Okay, Let’s begin!

1. Baking Soda:

A lot of YouTube videos and articles suggest that you put baking soda on your face because it is a bleaching agent and can be used as a face wash but hey, Never ever put baking soda on your face, While it’s generally not harmful, baking soda can irritate the skin. Most people don’t know they are sensitive to baking soda until they start applying it directly to their skin. It’s notorious for causing armpit rashes, redness, and burning for some people when used in homemade or natural deodorants. Instead of using baking soda on your face, use it for cleaning surfaces in your home instead.

2. Toothpaste:

Toothpaste is another thing you must Never put on your face. Remember, toothpaste is formulated for your teeth, not the sensitive surface of your face. So, while the strength of the chemicals in your toothpaste might be safe on your pearly whites, they could be too strong for your skin. “Toothpaste has a basic pH [level]… and can irritate healthy skin, which has a naturally acidic pH,” says Shain house. Upsetting your pH with too much baking soda could lead to rashes and burning.

Although it might be tempting to dab toothpaste on a pimple in a pinch, there are better alternatives that you likely already have access to.

3. Petroleum jelly:

Never Ever put Petroleum Jelly or products that have petrolatum as an ingredient on your face. Not allowing the skin to dry or cleaning the skin properly before applying petroleum jelly can cause fungal or bacterial infections. A contaminated jar can also spread bacteria if you insert jelly vaginally.

4. Dirty makeup blender or brush:

When you use a dirty make – up brush or blender on your face, there is a possibility that you would get a lot of skin diseases like Acne or pimples.

5. Lemon juice:

Skin irritation is the most common side effect from using fruit acids. Lemon is extremely acidic, which can irritate your skin.

You might experience excessive dryness, redness, and peeling of your skin. These effects can be worse if you have sensitive skin. As a rule of thumb, people with sensitive skin ought to stay away from topical lemon applications. Citrus fruits applied topically can also increase your risk of sunburn. Never apply lemon before going outside in direct sunlight, and don’t use it for several days before any planned outdoor activities.

Note; be careful of what you apply on your face to avoid serious health conditions.

Drop your comment below are say something about the article.

67 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 10 times, 1 visits today)