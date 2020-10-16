Wizkid Blasts Reekado Banks Calling Him a Fool For Posting ‘Omo Olomo’ Song Amid EndSARS
Popular Music Artist Wizkid has shamed Reekado Banks for posting old song while Nigerians are in the quest to #Endsars.
Reekado Banks wrote: “Out of control, gbedu must drop. This one with my brother @wizkidayo
“OMO OLOMO” midnight dropping Fire Still on the matter !!! #EndSWAT #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality
The Angry Wizkid blast him, saying “Delete this dude ! Can’t believe you’re even doing this at a time like this. Old song ! #endsars fool!”\
It was learnt Wizkid has postponed his Made in Lagos Album which was scheduled to be released today.
https://twitter.com/wizkidayo/status/1316754737262481409?s=19
