Wizkid Blasts Reekado Banks Calling Him a Fool For Posting ‘Omo Olomo’ Song Amid EndSARS

#ENDSARS: “Delete This Dude” Wizkid Blast Reekado Banks, Calls Him Fool

Popular Music Artist Wizkid has shamed Reekado Banks for posting old song while Nigerians are in the quest to #Endsars.

Reekado Banks wrote: “Out of control, gbedu must drop. This one with my brother @wizkidayo

“OMO OLOMO” midnight dropping Fire Still on the matter !!! #EndSWAT #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality

The Angry Wizkid blast him, saying “Delete this dude ! Can’t believe you’re even doing this at a time like this. Old song ! #endsars fool!”\

It was learnt Wizkid has postponed his Made in Lagos Album which was scheduled to be released today.

