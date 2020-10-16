Governor Samuel Ortom Gives Condition To Forgive Adams Oshiomhole

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has said he is ready to forgive the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), if he tenders an apology.

Ortom stated this on Wednesday, while speaking to newsmen during the distribution of 46 vehicles to 23 local government chairmen and leaders of the State House of Assembly in Makurdi.

Earlier this week, Oshiomhole sought an out-of-court settlement, at the further hearing of a N10billion libel suit Ortom instituted against him.

Ortom had slammed the suit on Oshiomhole, after he claimed the Governor had a hand in the death of two Catholic priests and parishioners at Mbalom community, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

The presiding judge, Justice Augustine Ityonyiman, adjourned the case until October 29, 2020 for the report of settlement.

Ortom has made it clear he will forgive Oshiomhole if he goes back to the news medium he used to vilify him and have the apology published and also meet conditions set by his (Ortom) lawyers.

“I am a Christian. The Bible says forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.

“If he comes back now to tender an apology and also go back to the same news medium he used to scandalise and vilify me to have the apology published and also meet the condition set by my lawyers, I will certainly forgive him,” Ortom said.

